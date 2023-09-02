William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,402 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,434. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

