William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 757,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.