Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

