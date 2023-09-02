William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Spectrum Brands worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 288,371 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Insider Activity

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

