Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.09. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

