William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $24.50 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Banc of California worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.