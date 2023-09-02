William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of ModivCare worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $701.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.36 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 29.63%. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.04 per share, with a total value of $7,388,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,103,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,820,771.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

