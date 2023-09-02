Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Eastern Bankshares worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.7 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.