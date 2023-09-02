SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 1,623,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,458 shares of company stock worth $3,652,175 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.