MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $24,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.93%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

