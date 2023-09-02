SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

