William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 481,635 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 288.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,635 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 76.9% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

