SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,785 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

