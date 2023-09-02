SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.