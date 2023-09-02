SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NYCB stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

