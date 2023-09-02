SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,805,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 7,401,962 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.