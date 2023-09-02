SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,805,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 7,401,962 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

