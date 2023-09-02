William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,906 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,629 shares of company stock worth $1,445,385 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.92 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

