SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,883 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barings BDC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBDC

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.