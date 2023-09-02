William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,781 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DCOM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,651.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

