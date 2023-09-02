SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares during the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

