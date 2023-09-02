SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

