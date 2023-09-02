SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,950 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,142,000 after buying an additional 3,904,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after buying an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 1,726,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

