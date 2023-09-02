SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $333,000. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.