Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,415,000 after buying an additional 935,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

