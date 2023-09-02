Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,600 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,962,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

