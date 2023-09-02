NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

