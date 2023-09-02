iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,365 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 3.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 354.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

