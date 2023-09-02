Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 219.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,879 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,297,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.37 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

