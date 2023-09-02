NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

