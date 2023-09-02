Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $418.90 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.17 and a 200-day moving average of $399.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

