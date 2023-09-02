NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 90,977 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,977 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,639,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

