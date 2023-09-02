NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 60,428 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

