iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $512.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.37 and a 200-day moving average of $461.15. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

