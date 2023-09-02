NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Linde by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $389.03 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.25.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

