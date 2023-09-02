CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 297,551 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.67 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

