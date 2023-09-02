Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 271.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 329,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 301,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

