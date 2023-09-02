Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $129.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.