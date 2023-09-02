Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,432 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,432 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of FOX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

