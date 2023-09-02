Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 418.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,472 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Clear Secure worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $47,304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 864,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.1 %

YOU stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.