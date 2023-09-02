Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.24 Million Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TD SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 589,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,340,287 shares of company stock worth $221,185,557. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

