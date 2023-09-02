Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of AAR worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AAR by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

AAR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIR opened at $61.51 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,668,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,668,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.