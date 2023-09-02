Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Herc by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Herc by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Herc stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

