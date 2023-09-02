Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 171,091 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,765,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $27,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $20,059,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $11,350,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $11,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $46.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
