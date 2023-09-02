Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 874.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

