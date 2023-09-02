Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,950 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Zuora worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Up 1.1 %

Zuora stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.81. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,452. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

