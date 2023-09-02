Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 164,933 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $11.85 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

