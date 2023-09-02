Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 139,717 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139,717 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $90.20 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

