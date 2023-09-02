Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,471 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Yext worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yext

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.