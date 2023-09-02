Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,780,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,873,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 428,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,825,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,326 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,608 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

