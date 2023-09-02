ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,791 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of ImmunoGen worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

